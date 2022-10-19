Another scam of PTI has been exposed

Another scam of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government has been exposed on Tuesday as it has given the projects of national interest to its supporters.

According to the documents, the company awarded the contract to those who did not have the required experience. To get the contract worth billions of rupees, Ms Netracon tampered with the records with the help of NTDC officials.

NTDC shortlisted ten companies in January 2021, Ms Netracon was declared qualified in July 2021, but PEPRA raised questions over the transparency of the contract.

The documents further showed that the PTI government has violated the rules in the power sector’s billion of rupees worth Tarbela to tunnel five transmission Line contract.

The document said that the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority has found the irregularities in the contract.

The document further said that NTDC’s dubious deal made it difficult to complete the crucial project on time.