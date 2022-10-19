Amid ruckus: Bill to increase salaries of Punjab ministers clears parliamentary hurdle

A bill to increase the salaries and allowances of provincial ministers – who are paid using taxpayers money – was bulldozed by the treasury benches in the Punjab assembly despite objections from the opposition.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Mussrat Jamshaid Cheema introduced the Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) (Repeal) Bill 2022 in the house on Tuesday.

She urged the house to dispense with all relevant rules of procedure of the provincial assembly under rule 234 for the immediate consideration of the bill.

The bill managed to pass.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Samiullah Khan objected to ramrodding the bill through parliament, complaining that were largely unaware about the clauses contained in the bill.

“No one knows what is written in the bill,” he said.

He said that the government failed to provide the public with copies of the bill to its own legislators.