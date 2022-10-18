After unilateral Indian refusal: Pakistan mulls quitting Asian Cricket Council

Following shocking comments from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief over India’s reluctance to visit Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, Pakistan has decided to quit the regional cricketing body.

It has also decided to review its decision to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2023.

This was decided during an emergency meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday. The meeting was called in the aftermath of Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s comments that India will not visit next year’s Asia Cup hosts Pakistan and, instead, shift the tournament to a neutral venue as per past practice.

Shah is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council.

During the PCB meeting, sources said that board chairman Rameez Raja asked how Shah could take a unilateral decision on behalf of the council without first seeking input from the council members – including Pakistan.

The source inside PCB said that it was discussed how Pakistan had earned the hosting rights for the 2023 ODI tournament along with the ICC Champions Trophy for 2025. However, it was disappointing that the Indian cricket team was not willing to play cricket in Pakistan and was insisting on a neutral venue.

Raja reportedly said that the ACC earns a lot of revenue due to Pakistan-India matches, adding that in the recent regional tournament where Pakistan faced India twice, the matches had contributed around 70-80% of the tournament’s entire revenue.

This money is used for the development of cricket around Asia. However, India seemed content to lose this revenue, it was remarked.

READ: India plan to snatch Asia Cup hosting away from Pakistan

PCB officials were of the view that the Asian Cricket Council was created to safeguard the cricketing interests of member states. If it is unable to do that, then there is no point for the PCB to remain in it.

An in-principle decision was taken to leave the ACC unless the course was corrected.

The source further added that Pakistan may also decide to boycott the ICC world cup 2023, which is expected to take place in India.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah had said that the Indian cricket team would not go to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023.

“We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan, so we won’t comment on that, but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” he said.