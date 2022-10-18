Fractured alliance: No general elections in urban Sindh without fresh delimitation, MQM-P tells PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it will not accept general elections unless fresh delimitations of constituencies are conducted in urban areas of Sindh.

This was communicated during a meeting between the new governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, parliamentarians belonging to the MQM-P and Prime Minister Shehbaz at the PM Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation – led by the party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Faisal Subzwari and Waseem Akhtar apart from Tessori, complained against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government over broken promises – a pain point fully exploited by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan prior to the weekend’s by-elections in Karachi.

They (PPP) are not willing to fulfill the agreement between MQM and PPP, complained the MQM-P delegation.

The delegation further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (F) had assumed the role of guarantors on the agreements with the PPP. With the agreements left unfulfilled, they said that the guarantors must play their due role.

They also demanded that the guarantors force the PPP and provincial government to implement these agreements.

PM Shehbaz assured the delegation that their demands will be fulfilled soon.

From the government’s side, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present.