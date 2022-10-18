With LG polls deferred: Sindh moves to give ‘selected’ power over local bodies

With the second phase of the local government elections in the province postponed indefinitely, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday approved a summary that would empower ‘selected’ appointees control of Karachi’s local government resources.

Based on the summary, the Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is expected to issue an ordinance which will later be sent to the provincial assembly for ratification into law as a bill.

Earlier, Karachi administrator and adviser to Sindh chief minister Dr Murtaza Wahab had said that once the amendment is approved, the mayor of Karachi will have wide-ranging powers over the affairs of the city.

Such a mayor, he had said, would be the chairman of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) – the three agencies overseeing development work, water supply and sanitation of the city.

Similar laws would be implemented to empower mayors of other major metropolitan centers of the province including Sukkur, Larkana, and Hyderabad.

The mayors in these cities will become the heads of their respective city’s development authorities.