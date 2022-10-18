Illegal appointment scandal: Larkana medical varsity in hot waters

After the illegal appointments conducted in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana came to light, Chandka Medical College Larkana’s principal notified the daily wages order of eight persons working in various departments as fake.

Chandka Medical College Larkana Principal Prof. Zameer Ahmed Soomro issued a letter in this regard and asked authorities to register a forgery case against those who connived to appoint persons as per their preference.

He highlighted that an inquiry, which was conducted on account of suspicion regarding illegal appointments, found that the names of eight persons appointed through the original order were erased and a fake backdated order was issued to appoint the preferred eight persons at open posts.

The fake appointments were made on the posts of junior clerk, deputy messenger, laboratory assistant, helper, and carpenter.

The turn of events has coerced the authorities to suspend all orders issued on the basis of daily wage till the completion of the inquiry.

Since the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University is pending, a thorough inquiry into the scam cannot be conducted at the present.

An official representing the varsity said that upon the appointment of the VC, a probe will be conducted to put to task those involved in the illegal appointment.