Gwadar’s South China commodity exhibition center to open by 2023

Southern China Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center under construction in Gwadar Free Trade Zone will be functional next year, the firm responsible for building the facility said on Tuesday.

The center is expected to host grand business exhibitions to encourage trade.

An official representing the construction company, CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO.LTD, said, “The main structure of the center was successfully capped recently. This progress makes it possible that the infrastructure will be functional by early 2023.”

As per details, the project consists of an exhibition hall, business area, meeting rooms, sports area, office, dormitory, etc. covering an area of about 2,000 square meters.

Once finished, the center will exhibit Pakistani and Chinese commodities to visitors from home and abroad, Chinese media reported.

The constructor has said that the first floor is designed to display goods which can also be used as a conference center to host around 500 people. Furthermore, it can also serve as a sports venue to host large-scale cultural and sports activities.

“We will work hard and make unremitting efforts to build the project into a center for exhibition and sales, trade, and logistics in Gwadar,” CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO., LTD. Spokesperson said.