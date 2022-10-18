MeToo: Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss house

Famous Indian actor Ali Fazal – who recently tied the knot with Richa Chadda – has demanded for the eviction of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during India’s “Me Too” movement, a large number of the audience have expressed their disappointment that he got entry in the reality show.

The Mirzapur actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Khan captioning it, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!”

Earlier, ex Bigg Boss contestants including Mandana Karimi and Uorfi Javed are among other who have slammed the makers of Bigg Boss for inviting the sexual harassment accused as a contestant.

In an interview Uorfi Javed said, “I would like to remind all of you that Sajid Khan has never apologized to any of the girls he molested, or he preyed on or did whatever. He has not even apologized to the nation. But on the other hand, he keeps defending his actions. He is not sorry for it but keeps defending what he did.”

The Wajah Tum Ho actor, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, “Bigg Boss has no right to make fun of women who are sexually abused by sheltering an accused in his house!”

On October 10, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, wrote on her Twitter handle, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong.”

She added, “I have written to @ianuragthakur (Union Information and Broadcasting Minister) to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

According to reports, the makers are also considering eliminating Sajid Khan from the show, however, there’s no confirmation so far.