India plan to snatch Asia Cup hosting away from Pakistan

India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, raising questions on where the tournament could take place.

The 50-over tournament was scheduled to be played in Pakistan, ahead of the ICC World Cup in India, next year.

The decision was made during The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, according to Cricbuzz.

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, that next year’s Asia Cup would have to be played at a different venue.

“Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” said Jay Shah. “I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The Rohit Sharma-led unit has not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries. The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012 when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Since then, the two Asian giants played against each other only in ACC and ICC tournaments.