ECP postpones local govt elections in Karachi indefinitely

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the local government elections in Karachi, which were scheduled to be held on October 23.

The decision has been made after a request from the Sindh government, for the third time, seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi.

The LG polls have been postponed due to the lack of availability of security personnel, the ECP explained.“ voter security is a top priority.“

The commission said that it will take feedback from the law enforcers after 15 days to hold the LG polls.

Polling for NA-45 Kurram, however, will take place on October 30.

Earlier, the Sindh government maintained that there were difficulties in providing security for the polls as it is facing a shortage of 16,000 police personnel.