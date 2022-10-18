UK police to use tuk-tuks to fight crime

A fleet of three-wheeled vehicles generally known as tuk-tuks will be used by a Welsh police force to combat crime in the United Kingdom.

The new three-wheelers will be used by Gwent Police to patrol public areas.

The tuk-tuk, a familiar ride on Asian roadways, is now gaining popularity in the UK. According to the BBC, a Welsh police department has declared that it will use a fleet of the tri-motorcycles to combat crime.

They will be used by Gwent Police’s officers for “day and night” patrols in Newport and Abergavenny, according to the department.

The motorized rickshaws will be employed to police open areas like parks and sidewalks.

Chief inspector Damian Sowrey said the vehicles received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback.

“They were on show at our Behind the Badge day, giving local residents the opportunity to see them up close and to hear more about how they will be used,” Sowrey said.

The police agency has not disclosed the peak speed of the tuk-tuks. However, various media sources indicated that it is between 25 and 35 mph.