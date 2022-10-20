Editor’s budget choices: Smartphones to fit your wallet and pockets this season

If you have been looking to buy a new smartphone in Pakistan recently, chances are you are stumped for choices unless you can afford the steep prices of top tier devices due to foreign exchange rate fluctuations and then pay the mega taxes on them.

Each individual has their own preferences; some want a good camera, others need a good display, and don’t forget the gamers, who want a powerful processor with lots of ram to fulfill their high-intensity graphic needs.

If you are looking to get a new smartphone soon or just want to upgrade from your current device, here are some options which you should consider before making a purchase:

Vivo Y33T

First in the line is Vivo Y33T. Vivo has established itself as a smartphone company that guarantees to provide premium quality at an affordable price.

The 4G phone features a 6.58″, 1080P IPS LCD with a wide color gamut and 90 Hz refresh rate.

It sports three rear cameras including a 50MP main shooter accompanied by a wide 2MP and a 2MP telephoto lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y33T also comes with a powerful night mode, HDR, 50MP, and pro modes.

On the power side, it has a large 5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast charging. Not only can you make it through the day without worrying about the battery running out but you can also top it off in a jiffy.

The device comes with the powerful Snapdragon 680, a 6nm processor, along with 8 GB of ram, and 128 GB of storage with the option to expand it through micro SD card.

You can get this for between Rs47,000-Rs50,000.

Infinix Note 12 (G96)

Infinix is one of those companies which primarily made a name for itself in the Pakistani market. And Infinix certainly knows the domestic market well.

Its latest offering by Infinix is a sleek yet beautiful device with sound internals.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7“ Full HD+ AMOLED display.

It is powered by a Helio G96, which infinix claims to be an ultra-gaming processor.

It has a 50 MP rear camera with ultra-night mode for better low-light photography and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Note 12 sports 8 GB of ram that is expandable up to 13 GB. It comes in two variants, 128 and 256 GB of built-in storage.

Infinix is offering this device for Rs42,999 but you can get it for a bit less in markets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Chinese tech giant, widely known for its budget-friendly, low-cost phones, offers a great spec sheet with its Redmi Note 11 pro.

Redmi offers a large 6.67“ 120 Hz AMOLED display. The phone’s 5000 mAh with 67W charging speed beats most handsets.

The flat edges of 11 pro give it a more premium look and feel.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G offers three rear cameras: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is a low-powered but 5G-capable chip with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The phone has good battery life and the fastest charging speed of all the options listed here. The highlight definitely is the 108MP primary camera which blows the competition away. The 120 Hz display is the best in in this price rage. But there are concerns it may be a tad under powered with insufficient ram to efficiently manage the high-megapixel images.

The device is being sold at a price tag of Rs48,000 online, but you can get it for a little less in the market.

Realme 9i

The entry-level option by Realme is a successor to the 8i as a tremendous budget-friendly device.

Like its predecessor, it is a lower-end version of the 9 pro and pro+.

The device features a 6.60“IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate protected by Dragontail Pro Glass.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with fast 33W charging - the longest lasting combo of all other phones included in this list. Using the 36% faster 33W Dart Charge, the 9i can race from 0% to 100% in 70 minutes.

It’s equipped with the 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset and 4GB of ram in the base variant. The device runs on Android 11 with custom UI 2.0.

The 9i has a primary 50MP camera with a wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome depth sensor. There is also a 16MP selfie camera within the screen. The smartphone retails for Rs42,999 online.

Dcode Bold 2

Dcode is the latest entrant in the Pakistani market.

Its inaugural offering, Bold 2, is a locally manufactured smartphone.

It features a quaint 6.52“ HD+ IPS display.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 octa-core processor along with 4GB of ram and 64GB of storage.

The Bold 2 comes bundled with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Dcode is trying to put a mark on the smartphone industry with its entry-level smartphones.

This is perhaps why they are happy to offer this device at an attractive price of Rs29,999.