PTI files new reference seeking chief election commissioner’s dismissal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again filed a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council to seek the dismissal of the chief election commissioner.

The PTI has alleged in the new reference that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are in cahoots for the upcoming general elections.

PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary on Tuesday lambasted the chief election commissioner for undermining the constitution; in complete defiance of the oath he took on assuming the role in the election commission office.

He said that the chief election commissioner is guilty of offering favors while hinting at the Prime Minister Office audio leaks that took the country by storm.

The senator pointed out the partisan approach of the commissioner in the foreign funding case towards different political parties.

Ejaz also highlighted that Qasim Suri accepted the resignations of all PTI MNAs yet the election commissioner exhibited indifference. On the other hand, resignations accepted by PDM’s elected speaker of the house were immediately accepted by the commissioner.

PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari also criticized Sikandar Sultan for ignoring horse trading at the Sindh House.

She pled with the judges to remove the election commissioner from office to ensure transparent elections.

It is worth noting that in August, PTI filed and immediately took back a reference submitted against the election commissioner.