Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday has taken airline hospitality to another level for the tea-loving nation.

Airline passengers will now be offered free tea at the airport in a bid to win their hearts, according to a statement issued by the federal minister.

The facility will first be provided to passengers traveling through the Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesperson has said that tenders have been invited from tea suppliers for the purpose.

In three to four weeks, airports will start serving free tea to passengers, he added.

Pakistanis have such a knack for tea that even aggressors entering Pakistani airspace are convinced by its authenticity.

Indian pilot Abhinandan, in Pakistan’s captivity, was in awe too; he said the tea was fantastic.

Pakistan is the world’s largest importer of tea, which cost the treasury a whopping $600m last year.

In June, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the nation to skip a few cups of tea to cut high the import bill.