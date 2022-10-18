Suicide or Murder? Vaishali Takkar had elaborate plans for her wedding shopping

The Sasural Simar Ka actor, Vaishali Takkar was found dead in her residence. Initially it was reported that she died by suicide, but recent reports suggest that she was being harassed by her neighbor, who is currently on the loose.

Vikas Sethi – Takkar’s co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka – and his wife told a media outlet that before leaving for Indore a week ago, she partied with them and talked about having some trouble with her neighbor.

Sethi told ETimes that she was scheduled to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping. Takkar was going to marry Mitesh, a California-based software engineer.

He said, “She partied with us a week before May 12 to celebrate my birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. She was the life of every party. She was jovial and a lot of fun.”

His wife added, “I guess she was troubled because of her ex Rahul [who also happens to be her neighbor]. She had spoken to me about it, and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. However, she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation. I am at a loss for words.”

Also Read: Suicide? Indian TV actor found dead at her residence

Moti ur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told ANI, “Her e-gadgets will be probed. Rahul harassed her because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbor Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too.”

“Suicide note indicates her neighbor harassed her,” he added.

Takkar was a part of hit Indian Drama series including Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.