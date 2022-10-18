Not accepting defeat: PTI challenges NA-237 result in SHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the NA-237 Karachi by-election result in the Sindh High Court claiming that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had rigged the polls.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan won a record six of seven seats he was contesting in the by-polls held in 11 constituencies across the country. The former premier has broken his own record of victory on five seats – the most by a single candidate in any election.

He, however, lost the NA-237 Malir-II seat. It was PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch who defeated Imran Khan by securing 32,567 votes, almost 30% more than PTI chief’s 22,493 votes..

Over this matter, PTI leader Imran Ismail filed on Tuesday a petition in the Sindh High Court maintaining that PPP had rigged the polls.

A day ago, the PTI chief alleged that the elections were held in the constituencies where PTI was weak and the ruling coalition fielded joint candidates to ensure his party’s defeat — but they failed.

He said that the government did not want to hold elections and was using the floods as an excuse.

“They said that there were floods. But in the constituencies where elections were held, they were not affected by the floods.”

PTI chief claimed that the Sindh election commissioner was on the provincial government’s payroll. He rejected the Karachi by-elections and demanded reelections.

He went on to claim that the PTI had won the ‘referendum’ by winning six seats.

“People have given their verdict, and they don’t need Zardari and Nawaz Sharif mafia,” he said.