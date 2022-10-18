FIFA World Cup Qatar: KSA allows Umrah sans visa for Muslim ticket holders

Saudia Arabia has announced that Muslims that have FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets will be allowed to enter the kingdom and perform Umrah sans visa.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi authorities, those with a Hayya card- document given to fans attending the football world cup scheduled in Qatar between November 20 and December 18- will be eligible to perform Umrah for free.

An international news outlet quoted Khaled al-Shammari, assistant director of the visa department at the Saudi foreign ministry, saying that Hayya card holders can stay in Saudi Arabia for up to two months, ending on January 11, 2023.

“The visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform,” Shammari told the media.

He further stated that cardholders will be allowed multiple entries into the kingdom during the designated two-month period without any compulsion to demonstrate entry into Qatar.

Those attending the tournament including the host nation will also stay in neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

During the tournament, 160 shuttle service flights will operate daily from cities across the Gulf region to and from Doha.

Furthermore, the UAE is also offering multiple-entry visas to the football world cup ticket holders at a nominal fee of 100 dirhams (approximately Rs6,000).