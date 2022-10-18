Did Prince Harry lie in his memoir?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix are at odds as Prince Harry’s memoir contradicts with the upcoming documentary.

A senior Netflix source close to the development told Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to remove some content from the documentary as many things contradict what the Duke has written in his all-tell book.

The source said, “A lot of things in the production contradict what Prince Harry has written, so that was a problem. The Duke and Duchess asked to remove content that they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

They added, “Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

Although, it has not been made public what contradictions they have had and how it affects the production.

Chief biographer of the British Royals, Tom Bowers the couple was “caught up” due to their commitments to Netflix because they need money and right ow they don’t have any other source of income.

“They need the money, and they need it now more than ever because they have no other source of income. So I think they’re stuck with the devil. They’re tied to Netflix, they’re tied to their book. And all the criticism they’re going to get means nothing because that’s the only way they can make their money,” said Bowers.

The Sussex’s documentary will come out on the streaming platform Netflix after the release of the fifth season of The Crown.