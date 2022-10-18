Watch Live
Four terrorists killed in encounter with CTD, intelligence agencies

They were involved in Nushki FC camp attack, claims CTD
Noor Ul Arifeen Oct 18, 2022
Four suspected terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies in Balochistan’s Kharian District.

The CTD and the intelligence had conducted the operation in the lower jungle area of Kharan on information about the presence of terrorists.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

The CTD claimed that the terrorists were involved in attacks on the FC camp in Nushki. They were also allegedly involved in target killing incidents in Kharan and adjoining areas.

