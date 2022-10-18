Rupee begins losing its ‘true value’ as US dollar gains steam

The short-lived ‘true value’ of the Pakistani rupee started reversing as the US dollar made further gains in the interbank market on Tuesday, rising to Rs219.70 against the rupee.

Having started the week on Monday at Rs218.89, the rupee lost further ground by Rs0.81 and saw its value plummet from Rs218.89 to Rs219.70 on Tuesday in the interbank.

This was for the fifth consecutive day that the rupee had lost value against the US dollar after its 18-day winning streak ended on Wednesday, following Ishaq Dar’s trip to the US for the IMF annual meeting.

Open currency market

In the open market, the rupee saw its losses extend further, as it fell around Rs1.75 against the US dollar.

The rupee slid from Rs224.50 to Rs226.25 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.