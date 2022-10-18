PMD issues rains, winds alert in KP from Tuesday

Pakistan Meteorology Department (PDM) on Tuesday issued an alert that a new system of rains and winds is likely to enter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa later in the day.

The system is forecasted to stay active intermittently till Friday, said PDM in the alert. It has instructed the district administration to take pre-emptive measures.

In Peshawar the maximum temperature recorded today (Tuesday) is 27 °C while the level of humidity is 86%.

PMD weather forecast for today:

Punjab

The weather will remain dry in most districts of the province, while it will be hot in the southern districts. However, rain is expected in Murree, Galiat and surrounding areas.

Sindh

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of the province.

Balochistan

Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province. However, strong/dusty winds are expected in Dalbandin, Nokundi and surrounding areas.

KP

Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province.