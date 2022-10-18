Imran Ashraf announces split with wife

Famous Pakistani actor Imran Asraf and his wife Kiran Ashfaque have officially parted ways.

The rumors of their separation were making rounds on social media for quite some time and now the actor has announced the news through social media.

On Monday, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actor took to his Instagram to announce the split with his wife, he wrote. “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways.”

“The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham, for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents,” he added.

Ashraf concluded the post by saying, “We request the fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran.”

Photo: Imran Ashraf/Instagram

The Jaal actor tied the knot with Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. The ex-couple are parents to a son named Roham.

Ashraf rose to fame with his hit drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. He has been a part of many famous dramas of Pakistan such as, Mushk, Dil Mom Ka Dia, Gul E Rana, Jaal, Tabeer, and several others.

The actor recently appeared in a film Dum Mastam alongside famous Pakistani actors Amar Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.