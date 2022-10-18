TikTok to introduce features for adult-only content

TikTok has announced to introduce a few new policies and features targeting only adult audience.

These measures put in place to protect its users and artists and promote their well-being are continually being improved, TikTok explained in a news release.

As a result, starting on November 23, 2022, users must be 18 years old to broadcast a live stream on the site, up from 16 previously.

The short video platform went on to say that this choice was made after considering the size of its worldwide audience.

Additionally, the strategy is consistent with other products with an age limit for access, such as direct messaging, which requires users to be 16 years old or older to use, and features that need users to be 18 years old or older to give virtual gifts or use monetization.

According to China-based company, the new adult audience option for live streaming will be available in “the coming weeks” and allows creators to restrict their audience to anyone above the age of 18.

For instance, according to TikTok, the live broadcast may have a comedy act that is more appropriate for viewers above 18, or artists may feel more at ease discussing a traumatic event if the dialogue is only open to adults.