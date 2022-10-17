Imran Khan begging for appointment of new COAS: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan had no comparison with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who had appointed six army chiefs while holding the country’s chief executive office thrice.

“Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif cannot appoint the army chief, in total contrast to the fact that the latter had appointed six army chiefs. Ironically, Imran Khan himself has been begging, beseeching and touching feet (of others) for one army chief’s appointment though he is not that much lucky,” she said while addressing a news conference.

Marriyum said Imran Khan could appoint the army chief only by removing the incumbent government in a constitutional way, but he did not have the required numbers for the purpose.

Nawaz Sharif was constitutionally empowered to appoint the army chiefs, while “liar and thief” Imran Khan, who had received foreign funding and traded off the national interests against diamonds and lands, was not entitled to the same, she added.

Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan launched a malicious campaign against the state institutions to achieve his ulterior motives and even did not spare the martyrs of Pakistan Army who lost their lives while assisting the people in the flood-hit areas.

He just wanted to make the army chief’s appointment controversial and for that reason, he gave mutiny calls in the rank and file of the Pakistan Army, she claimed.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she said, had lost two more seats in the National Assembly after the by-election. Technically, the PTI incurred the loss of eight seats as the resignation of Imran Khan (from NA) had not yet been accepted.

The minister said the number of government’s votes had increased to 176 in the National Assembly from 172 after the by-election. Imran Khan’s threats and bullying would not work as he could only form his government by removing the incumbent one in a constitutional way, which was an impossible task, she added.