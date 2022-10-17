Voter turnout in Oct 16 by-polls considerably low, says FAFEN

Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on Monday said in a report that only 35% of the registered voters cast their votes in the by-election held on Sunday.

The report mentioned that the voter turnout remained low compared to the General Elections (GE) 2018.

The male turnout declined from 57.3% in GE-2018 to 39.5% in the by-polls, while the female turnout dropped from 45% to 29.7%.

“With only 35percent of the registered voters turning out on the election day, constituencies remained peaceful with scattered instances of irregularities,” said FAFEN in the report.

The highest voter turnout of 53.3% was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal-VII and the lowest 14.8% in NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, the election watchdog said.

“The lowest female turnout remained at 10.4percent, recorded in NA-31 Peshawar-V, raising the need for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to look into the reasons in the spirit of Section 9 of the Elections Act, 2017.”

As many as four constituencies had less than 20% female turnout compared to one with a male turnout below 20%, the election observer said.

FAFEN said that the voter turnout remained “especially abysmal” in two Karachi constituencies — NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I and NA-237 Malir-II — where cumulatively 17.6% of the registered voters exercised their right to vote compared to 27.4% turnout in three KP constituencies and 44.8% in six Punjab constituencies.

Only three of the total 118 contesting candidates of these by-elections were women, reinforcing the need for political parties to reach out to these and other marginalized segments of the population for their political education and emancipation, the report highlighted.

FAFEN said scattered irregularities were observed during the by-polls, including the presence of unauthorized persons inside polling stations, and potentially compromising the efficacy of the electoral process; unchecked campaigning and canvassing inside and outside polling stations, an irregularity that has persisted during the recent by-elections; and oversized polling stations that could have potentially led to overcrowding and disorderly polling.