Ruling coalition vows to complete tenure, rejects Imran’s early election demand

The ruling coalition in the center has reiterated that the general elections in the country would be held only after the completion of its tenure.

The statement comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in by-polls in eight of 11 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

The coalition in a joint statement categorically denied adhering to the demand for early elections through an assault on the federal capital Islamabad.

The statement read that violent mobs would not be allowed to dictate the government.

The statement also condemned the propaganda against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif by ex-PM Imran Khan on the issue of the appointment of the new army chief.

The statement said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per his constitutional prerogative, would choose the new COAS.

PTI is deliberately maligning state institutions to blackmail the government, the statement read.

The joint statement read that the economic revival and rehabilitation of flood-affectees is the government’s utmost priority.

The government, institutions, and the common people have a consensus that political instability would be dangerous for the country, it added.

The federal government has strengthened after October 16 by-polls, it claimed contending that its strength in the National Assembly (NA) has gone up from 174 to 176 seats after the by-polls.