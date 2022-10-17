Bodies disposal on rooftop: Nishtar hospital anatomy dpt head, two others suspended

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended Nishtar hospital’s department of anatomy head Dr Maryam along with two senior doctors including Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat over dumping of dead bodies on the medical facility’s rooftop.

Last week, an unsettling video shared on social media showed several putrefied bodies dumped on the roof of Nishtar hospital in Multan.

Following the incident, the Punjab government ordered an inquiry.

The chief minister regretted the incident as gross negligence on part of Nishtar hospital’s administration and said such conduct would not be tolerated.

Lawmakers demand identification of bodies

Meanwhile, today during the session of the National Assembly (NA), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) MNA Abdul Rehman Kanju demanded DNA tests of all dead bodies for their identification so that their families could be approached.

He added that the nation must know whose bodies were dumped on the hospital’s roof.

Backing this demand, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Kishwar Zehra also demanded DNA tests of unclaimed corpses, contending that many of their activists had been missing for years.