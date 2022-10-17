Milk supply unit using dead body preservation chemical as adulterant sealed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday arrested a suspect and registered a case against seven for adulterating fresh milk with a chemical used in the preservation of dead bodies.

A PFA team raided a milk supply unit located on Qusoor Road in Lahore.

Upon inspection, the authority discovered that the unit was mixing a chemical in fresh milk which is used in the preservation of dead bodies.

The chemical prevented milk from scorching.

Over 12,000 liters of fresh milk and 32 liters of oil and chemical combined were seized during the raid.

The unit supplied 20,000 liters of milk daily across the city and beyond.

PFA registered a case against seven suspects and arrested one.

In this regard, PFA Director General (DG) Mudassir Riaz Malik said the white solution could cause cancer. He added that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of people.