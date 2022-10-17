Cinema-distributors deadlock: The Legend of Maula Jatt unlikely to get more screens soon

As The Legend of Maula Jatt posted disappointing domestic box office returns for its opening weekend, another cinema has come forward to clarify its position for being unable to screen the movie and hence the abysmal records.

Nueplex, amongst the most extensive multiplexes in Karachi with over 15 screens, posted a public message over its inability to screen the movie.

In the message posted on its social media channels in response to the deluge of questions from the public, the cinema house said that it has always been willing to screen Pakistani movies.

“Over the years a number of Box Office records have also been set due to the business we have generated for local films,” the cinema maintained.

Regarding the screening of The Legend of Maula Jatt, the cinema described the situation as “unfortunate”.

“We feel that it is highly unfortunate that the distributor of the title The Legend of Maula Jatt is asking for exhibition terms which are out of the industry norms,” it said, echoing similar sentiments expressed by another major multiplex of the country, Cinepax.

“Such rigid terms cannot be afforded by exhibitors, especially during times of economic instability,” it added, hoping for a “fairer approach in the future.”

“We are always here to welcome and screen any Pakistani film with open arms.”

Around 70% of cinemas in the country have not screened The Legend of Maula Jatt for its opening weekend. Among the worst records for any Pakistani mega movie.

The film has only been released in Capri and the Atrium Cinemas multiplex. The distributor of the film owns the latter.

Public accosts cinemas

Responding to the message, several cinemagoers called on the cinema and distributors to resolve the issue as they wanted to watch the movie.

One commenter stated that there are always other cinemas to watch the movie in.

“You think we will wait for negotiations to be fruitful then come there,” commented Humaira Sethi Affan, adding that watching a movie had become as expensive as a meal in a good restaurant.

Another commenter stated that it was a sad state of affairs and stated that in the end, it would be the cinema that loses out.

“Indeed, it is very sad to be reading this statement, especially when at a time like this when a movie like this is hard to come by. Instead of supporting our local cinema and resolving the issue, you are actually brushing it under the carpet like it’s no big deal,” said commenter Nida Khan, adding, “In reality, it is a big deal people in Lahore and Karachi have already seen it in other cinemas who are showing solidarity with this movie so in the end it will be your loss in this economic instability.”

A third commenter urged the cinema to display the movie as soon as possible.

“However, the prices should be readjusted afterwards,” said Mubashir Ahmed.

Amna Alam wrote that everyone was losing in this battle. ’This whole incident just brought to light the shortsightedness of all parties involved. Art cannot flourish in a country that is busy fighting over money and profits.“

Another commenter termed the dispute down to internal politics and nothing else.

“I’ve seen you guys charge higher amounts for several films on previous occasions. If the people are actually willing to pay for the more expensive ticket then why aren’t you guys screening the movie?? This is only internal politics and nothing else!”