Rare African lion dies at Karachi Zoo

Karachi’s zoo lost another rare African lion on Monday. The big cat passed away after a prolonged illness, zoo officials confirmed.

Doctors determined that he simply died because he had lived for too long.

Karachi Zoo Senior Director Raza Abbas Rizvi said that the lion was around 18 years old.

On average, Rizvi said that lions of the same breed live for around 16 to 17 years. Compared to that, the ill-fated lion had lived a little longer.

While confirming the death of the lion, Rizvi said they have little other information to share about the circumstances of the lion’s death.

With the lion having passed away on Saturday, Rizvi said that veterinarians were still conducting a post-mortem of the predator to determine the cause of death.

Post mortem results

Later, while sharing results of the postmortem, veterinarians claimed that the lion had simply died of old age.

They added that they could not detect any disease which could have led to the lion’s death.

The veterinarians added that usually lions live in captivity for around 17-18 years, and the lion who died on Saturday was already around 18 years old.

History of the lion at Karachi zoo

The Karachi Zoo had imported two pairs of African lions in 2010.

Of these, two of the lions of the same breed had passed away in June and November last year.

Following the death of the second African lion in November, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had called for an inquiry, promising there would be strict action against those found negligent in duties and responsible for the animal’s death.

Subsequently, the zoo’s director was removed, but it has failed to stem the tide of animal deaths in captivity.

This is a second major death at the zoo this year.

It is the same lion that was confiscated by Customs officials in 2010 over a violation of import policy. But later, it was handed over to Karachi Zoo.