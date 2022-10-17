Karachi by-election turnout: turns out pretty bad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday released a report on the by-elections held on October 16, highlighting the worst voter turnout in the country was witnessed in Karachi.

According to the data provided by the ECP, only 14.88% voter turnout was recorded in the NA-237 Korangi constituency and 20.33% in the NA-237 Malir constituency of Karachi.

Even in the general elections of 2018, the voter turnout in Sindh’s provincial capital was the lowest in the country.

Analysts monitoring the political scenario of Karachi claim that citizens are not interested in participating in the electoral process due to the lack of trust in the political parties active in the city.

They further note that the people of Karachi also lost interest in the elections because of political apathy toward city woes.

Further, data shared by the ECP reveals that in Khanewal the voter turnout was 53.32%, followed by 48.83% in PP-241 Bahawalnagar, 44.22% in NA-157 Multan, 44.01% in NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and 41.86% in PP-139 Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, in NA-22 Mardan the polling turnout was recorded at 32.94%.

In NA-24 Charsadda, a dismal voter turnout of 29.02% was noted by the ECP.