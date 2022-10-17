Imran warns his long march could become chaotic

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned that his long march could become chaotic as he announced plans to approach foreign governments, particularly in Europe over alleged custodial torture of his party members.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Bani Gala on Monday after helming a key meeting of the party.

The party meeting was primarily held to decide when to push their strategic envelope for mounting pressure on the government in the shape of a final ultimatum for early elections.

The meeting also consulted on finalizing a date for the long march, while the report on the initial results of the by-elections also came under review.

Following the party’s meeting, Imran held a press conference saying that the nation did not believe in imported government or the assembly consisting culprits, therefore, the by-polls held on Sunday were a ‘referendum’.

Imran alleged that the elections were held in the constituencies where PTI was weak and the ruling coalition fielded joint candidates to ensure his party’s defeat — but they failed.

He said that the government did not want to hold elections and was using the floods as an excuse.

“They said that there were floods. But in the constituencies where elections were held, they were not affected by the floods.”

PTI chief claimed that the Sindh election commissioner was on the provincial government’s payroll. He rejected the Karachi by-elections and demanded reelections.

He went on to claim that the PTI had won the ‘referendum’ by winning six seats.

“People have given their verdict, and they don’t need Zardari and Nawaz Sharif mafia,” he said.

Imran further claimed that it is now proved that the people do not accept the current national assembly, they know they are a cabal of thieves.

“The people rejected them in the July 17 election, now the people have rejected them again in the October 16 by-election.”

He further said that the ‘institutions’ should know that this group could not help the country flourish; they achieved nothing by visiting America and Europe. Joe Biden’s statement proved that they failed in their foreign policy.

“The institutions must reconsider their decisions,” he said.

Imran said that his party will approach the court on the matter of Azam Swati’s custodial torture, apart from approaching international forums on the matter, including the UN’s human rights forum and the European Union.