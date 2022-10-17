Dar seeks greater policy support from IMF, bilateral donors

Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has called for greater policy support for Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral donors in the backdrop of the climate-induced catastrophe and losses suffered by the country.

Dar was addressing a meeting of MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) ministers of finance and central bank governors along with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington DC.

He urged IMF to tailor its response to the situation in Pakistan and similar countries by taking into consideration the serious economic, social and political challenges that these countries face in the backdrop of climate induced calamities.

The finance minister highlighted the humanitarian catastrophe and losses suffered by the country. Given the scale of disaster, he called for greater policy support for Pakistan.

Despite that, Dar committed to completing the Fund’s program despite the challenges.

On the occasion, IMF Managing Director Georgieva highlighted the challenges faced by regional economies including from climate change events citing Pakistan’s damaging floods. She expressed her deep sympathies with Pakistan and assured the Fund’s full support.

Meeting Netherland’s Queen

On the sidelines of the event, Dar and State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed met with Queen Maxima of Netherlands.

The two sides discussed financial inclusion and banking on equality. They reiterated their commitment to work together to achieve fast progress in the subjects discussed.

Dar also met with Kuwait Fund Director General Marwan Abdullah Yusuf Thunayan Al- Ghanem. The finance minister appreciated the contribution of Kuwait Fund to Pakistan’s economic development and discussed ongoing projects and potential new areas of investments.

ADB support

In his meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, Dar thanked him for support provided over the years as a major development partner of Pakistan and also for the recent post flood commitments.

The ADB President assured the finance minister of approval of BRACE program worth around $1.5 billion and of continued support to Pakistan.

The minister also met his Libyan counterpart, Khaled Al-Mabrouk and both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest.

In his meeting with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the finance minister discussed potential means of enhancing IFC engagement in Pakistan, particularly for trade and finance.

He assured all the facilitation required by the IFC in this regard. Diop affirmed Dar of IFC’s continued support to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Finance Minister is leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF - World Bank’s 2022 Annual meetings being held in Washington DC.

Other delegates include Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha; SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed; Finance Secretary, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh; Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr Kazim Niaz and Additional Secretary, Finance Division, Ali Tahir.