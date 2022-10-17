Watch: Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2 trailer is out

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the trailer of Drishyam 2 opens the case of Sam’s disappearance again, after seven years.

Ajay Devgan’s much-celebrated character “Vijay Salgonkar” is all set to hit the big screen again, as his blockbuster movie’s sequel is slated to be released in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

The trailer opens with Vijay Salgaonkar saying that his family is still being interrogated for Sam’s disappearance even after 7 years.

This time, Akshaye Khanna is the investigating officer, who is determined to put Vijay and his family behind bars, but they face the same hurdle – a lack of evidence.

Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 hit Malayalam movie of the same name.

In the movie, Devgan plays Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his daughter who accidentally kills Inspector General’s son, who tries to blackmail her.

Alongside Ajay Devgan the movie stars Akshay Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jhadav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Watch Drishyam 2 trailer here: