LHC angry at Punjab ACE for declaring Sanuallah proclaimed offender without inquiry

The Lahore High Court-Rawalpindi Bench expressed on Monday serious apprehensions against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab over the issue of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrant saying that how could he be declared proclaimed offender without any inquiry.

Punjab ACE booked Rana Sanaullah in an alleged land fraud case in Kallar Kahar in 2018.

Earlier this month, the accountability court issued arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah but the Lahore High Court suspended his arrest warrant and stopped the anti-corruption team from conducting a raid and arresting him.

On Monday, Justice Sadaqat Ali heard Rana Sanaullah’s plea.

During the proceeding, the judge expressed serious apprehensions over the conduct of ACE officials. The court asked on what ground ACE got Sanaullah’s warrant issued if he is not even nominated in the FIR.

Justice Sadaqat Ali remarked, “Without inquiry, you made him accused and then even issued a warrant to declare the minister proclaimed offender.”

Why shouldn’t the ACE team be sent to jail instead,“ the judge asked. “Was the DG ACE summoned in the case?”

The court remarked that the case against Sanaullah is based on a false narrative.

Afterward, the court summoned DG ACE Punjab to the next hearing and adjourned the case till October 28.