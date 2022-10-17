Court refuses to extend Azam Swati’s physical remand, sends him jail

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court rejected on Monday the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request to further extend the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati’s judicial remand and sent him to prison on judicial remand.

The FIA had presented Swati before Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The prosecutor told the court that the senator is yet to surrender his Twitter account and requested an extension in his physical remand.

This was the fourth time the FIA had asked for Swati’s custody.

Opposing the FIA’s plea, Babar Awan – who is representing the PTI senator – said that the agency has already recovered 40 articles and there’s no need to approve their request for physical remand.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).