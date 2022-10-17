Lahore, Karachi choke on ‘very unhealthy’ air

Lahore on Monday once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities with regard to ambient air quality.

The World Air Quality index gave a score of 244 to Punjab’s provincial capital, which is considered very unhealthy by standards.

Punjab’s provincial capital has been struggling with ambient air quality for several years now.

In a bid to control pollution, the authorities had modernized brick kilns across the province to reduce smoke entering the atmosphere but the policy did not render significant results.

Simultaneously, Karachi ranked second worst on the list with a score of 228 while Delhi acquired the third spot with a 195 score.

The Indian capital is currently experiencing an unhealthy ambient air quality, which is a degree less compared to that experienced by the Pakistani cities.