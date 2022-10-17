Justin Bieber’s wife, ex-girlfriend pose together

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez left fans in awe with their friendly gesture at the second annual Academy Museum Gala on Sunday.

The two stars have long been rumored to have a feud over their “shared love interest” Justin Bieber.

Gomez and Hailey ruled out all the rumors as they posed together at the star-studded event, just two weeks after supermodel Hailey publicly denied stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

Tyrell Hampton, a Philadelphia-born photographer, shared the duo’s picture on his Instagram account, and captioned it, “Plot twist”.

The 13 Reasons Why actor, Tommy Dorfman wrote on the post, “Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic.”

One of the social media users said that the world peace has been found, and another said, “This picture will go down in history.”

A couple of weeks ago, Hailey in a podcast, Call Her Daddy, said that her relationship with Justin never overlapped with Gomez.