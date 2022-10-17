Rupee starts business week weaker against US dollar

With rupee’s fast paced growth streak snapping last week, the Pakistani currency has continued to depreciate, albeit relatively marginally, on Monday. It lost Rs0.46 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

Having closed the week on Friday at Rs218.45, the rupee lost further ground by 46 paisas and saw its value plummet to Rs218.89 on Monday in the interbank.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 0.21% on Monday.

This was for the fourth consecutive day that the rupee had lost value against the US dollar after its 18-day winning streak ended on Wednesday, following Ishaq Dar’s travels to the US for the IMF annual meeting.

Open currency market

In the open market, the rupee saw its losses extend further, as it fell around Rs1.60 against the US dollar.

The rupee slid from from Rs223.50 to Rs224.50.

Earlier, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.