Pakistan » Punjab

Dolphin Force official gunned down in Lahore

SP Cantt to submit report in 24 hours
Jahangir Akram Khan Oct 17, 2022
<p>Dolphin force officials on patrol. Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

A Dolphin Force officer was gunned down in Lahore on Monday.

Motorcyclists intercepted the official identified as Qasim in Lahore’s Defence Phase 6 area and opened fire on him.

The officer succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital.

The victim was going home to Dera Chahal when the incident took place which claimed his life.

The deceased was a father of a son and daughter.

Police have identified the accused through the motorcycle that was found at the crime scene and are raiding the area to arrest the suspects.

DIG Operations Afzal Kausar has said that SP Cantt Operations Issa Sukhera will submit a report on the murder to CCPO Lahore within 24 hours.

The police have started the investigation from all angles including personal enmity and robbery.

murder case

Dolphin Force

