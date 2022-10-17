Assets beyond means: Interior minister to face court on Oct 18

A two-member bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) Principal Seat has scheduled a hearing on the assets beyond means case filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on October 18, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

Rana Sanaullah did not appear before the court during the last hearing held on April 27, 2021.

During the last hearing, the bench noted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was also conducting a probe against Sanaullah for acquiring wealth through the drug trade as 15kg of heroin was allegedly found in his vehicle on July 1, 2019.

Earlier on April 5, 2021, Sanaullah was granted pre-arrest bail by the LHC in the assets beyond means case.

Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF on July 1, 2019, for possessing 15kg of heroin in his vehicle while traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

Recently, on July 8, senior PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that the drug smuggling case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was fabricated and shouldn’t have been lodged.