‘Marriage is a Gamble’: Saira Yousuf shares her views on marrying again

Famous Pakistani actor Syra Yousuf opened up about her desire to remarry, admitting that she isn’t currently considering it but will eventually.

In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Yousuf discussed her student life, Pakistani industry, marriage, and children.

On a question about marrying again, the actor said that she is not completely prepared to get married yet, but she will eventually.

Yousuf further said that she thinks marriage is a beautiful institution and why should one spend their life alone when they have a long journey ahead of them.

The actor said that right now she is a mother to a young daughter, so when she grows up and is settled in her life, she will think about getting married again.

After being married for seven years, Syra Yousuf and Shehroz Sabzwari filed for divorce in 2020. The ex-couple made clear that they parted ways because of their differences.

While Sabzwari got married to a famous Pakistani model, Sadaf Kanwal, soon after his divorce, Syra Yousuf is still single.