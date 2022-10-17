Imran Khan awarded pre-arrest bail in prohibited funding case

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s has been awarded pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad Sessions Court in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI chairman’s bail was approved till October 31 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 on Monday.

A week ago, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Imran Khan and 10 other PTI members under the Foreign Exchange Act.

The Islamabad High Court has already approved Imran Khan’s protective bail till October 18. He has now filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the subordinate court.

The pre-arrest bail application was submitted to the special judge, central court.

“The case was registered against me maliciously, it is clear from the FIR that I am innocent, so my bail should be granted,” he maintained in the plea.

It mentioned that PTI has challenged the election commission ruling over the prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court.

Prohibited funding case

In August, a three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

Following the verdict by the ECP, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and other financial institutions.