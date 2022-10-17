PCB unveils Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan schedule

Pakistan will host Bangladesh U19 for one four-day and five one-day matches from November 04 till 18 November.

They will arrive in Pakistan on November 01 and famous Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will stage the six matches.

The tour will begin with the four-day game from November 04. The five limited overs (45-over) matches will be played between 10-18 November.

Bangladesh U19 last toured in November 2007 – which was also the last international U19 tour to the country.

The two teams played a four-day match at the National Stadium, Karachi, which ended in a draw, while the tourists won the five 50-over matches– played across Hyderabad and Karachi - 3-2.

Bangladesh will be first junior team and fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England senior men’s sides toured earlier this year.

1 November – Bangladesh U19 team arrival

4-7 November – Four-day match

10 November – First One-Day

12 November – Second One-Day

14November – Third One-Day

16 November – Fourth One-Day

18 November – Fifth One-Day

19 November – Bangladesh U19 team departs