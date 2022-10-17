PM visits flood-hit Sohbatpur, Khuzdar to review rehabilitation activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today) visited Sohbatpur and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan to review flood rehabilitation work.

On his visit to Khuzdar, the premier visited the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Wadh city where he offered condolences on the death of his uncle Sardarzada Mehrullah Mengal.

Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch, senior government officials, and tribal elders met the prime minister during the visit.

Earlier in Sohbatpur, the premier was briefed by the authorities that machinery has been put to work in the five flood-affected tehsils to drain water.

Moreover, a spraying drive is also underway to contain the epidemics marring the region.

The administration also apprised the prime minister that model schools will be constructed soon to facilitate education in the area.

Speaking during the visit PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Rs5 billion have been distributed among the flood victims to help them reestablish their lives.

He also said that he has asked Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal to collaborate with the experts and find a way to drain floodwaters as soon as possible.

Though, he noted that the floodwaters may not evaporate any time soon.

“This water will log the areas for several months,” he maintained. The prime minister also highlighted that the authorities will provide free seeds to the farmers so that they can continue to earn their livelihoods.

He arrived in Jacobabad in the morning to conduct an aerial survey of the damages incurred by floods in Sindh while on his way to Balochistan.

Jacobabad lies on the provincial boundary of Sindh and Balochistan.

He is expected to arrive in Balochistan soon to review the flood situation and relief activities.

The local administrations will brief the premier about the ongoing rehabilitation work in their respective districts.

The prime minister will also visit the residence of Balochistan National Party-Mengal Chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Wadh, Khuzdar district to condole the demise of his uncle.

Sardar Ataullah Mengal, the founder of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and former Balochistan chief minister, passed away on September 1 in Karachi.

The veteran nationalist leader was 92 years old.

The prime minister will also offer Fatiha for passing on blessings to the soul of the deceased leader.