PM to visit Khuzdar, Sohbatpur today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today) is scheduled to arrive in Khuzdar and Sohbatpur areas of Balochistan to review flood rehabilitation work.

He arrived in Jacobabad in the morning to conduct an aerial survey of the damages incurred by floods in Sindh while on his way to Balochistan.

Jacobabad lies on the provincial boundary of Sindh and Balochistan.

He is expected to arrive in Balochistan soon to review the flood situation and relief activities.

The local administrations will brief the premier about the ongoing rehabilitation work in their respective districts.

The prime minister will also visit the residence of Balochistan National Party-Mengal Chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Wadh, Khuzdar district to condole the demise of his uncle.

Sardar Ataullah Mengal, the founder of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and former Balochistan chief minister, passed away on September 1 in Karachi.

The veteran nationalist leader was 92 years old.

The prime minister will also offer Fatiha for passing on blessings to the soul of the deceased leader.