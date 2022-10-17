Pakistan to exit FATF grey list after plenary meeting, hopes Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that Pakistan worked hard to exit the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

“The first FATF Plenary under the two-year Singapore Presidency of T. Raja Kumar will take place on 20-21 October 2022,” the agency said in a press release.

Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank, INTERPOL and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will participate in the Working Group and Plenary meetings in Paris.

Dar hoped that the decision regarding the removal of Pakistan from the grey list will be announced soon after the meeting.

In September, the FATF’s technical team visited Pakistan to hold discussions with relevant agencies.

The FATF team’s Pakistan visit was termed ‘smooth’ and ‘successful’.

The focus of the visit was to validate on ground Pakistan’s high-level commitment and sustainability of reforms in our AML/CFT regime and “the meetings with FATF team were held in a constructive and positive atmosphere,” the foreign office spokesperson added.

The report of FATF Onsite team will be discussed in FATF’s ICRG (International Cooperation Review Group) and Plenary meetings, scheduled to be held in the third week of October 2022 in Paris. Pakistan is looking forward to a logical conclusion to the ongoing evaluation process.

While speaking to the media in Washington on Sunday, the minister said Pakistan will be out of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list as the watchdog is expected to announce its decision after making an onsite visit earlier last month.

Responding to a question about the US visit, Dar explained that the purpose of the tour was to attend the IMF and the World Bank meetings and to assure these financial organizations that Pakistan would continue its economic policies.

The finance minister said that the global lenders have asked him not to give subsidies. He maintained that Pakistan will fulfil all the promises made to the IMF and the World Bank.

During the presser he also responded to US President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear program and said “Just because of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s irresponsible statements, Washington raised concerns and doubts but Pakistan’s command and control system is in safe and strong hand, it was safe from 2013 till 2018 and it will be.”