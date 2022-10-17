Apple’s VR/AR headset likely to include iris scanning technology

Apple is reportedly working on its new VR/AR headset which would feature iris recognition technology for logins and payments.

According to The Information, the eye-scanning technology would use several cameras¬ – similar to iOS features like touch ID or face ID.

Additionally, it would aid in setting Apple’s product apart from its major rival, the Meta Quest Pro, unveiled earlier this week by Facebook’s parent company.

Although the Quest Pro has inward-facing cameras that can monitor facial and eye activity, it doesn’t yet use them for identification.

The website claims that the American tech giant will also employ downward-facing cameras to record customers’ legs, a body area Meta is currently sorting out.

The release of Apple’s VR headset is expected for 2023. However, that timetable has reportedly slipped several times since the project has been developing for years.

Moreover, with a speculated $3,000 price tag, it costs twice as much as the Quest Pro, which is marketed as a high-end headset for experts rather than a mass-market consumer product.