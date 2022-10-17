Insect named after tennis star Novak Djokovic

Serbian scientists have named new species of bug after tennis great Novak Djokovic.

According to Nikola Vesovic, a Belgrade University’s Faculty of Biology lecturer, the bug was named Djokovic because of its quickness and persistence.

Even the 21-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo of it on his Instagram page.

The scientist said that the new species is a predator that lives underground and has lost its eyes.

“I proposed to name the new species after Djokovic,” Vesović said. “It is a predator in its underground environment, just as Novak is a kind of predator on the tennis courts,” Vesovic explained.

“He is the man who did much for this country. We feel urged to pay him back in the way we can.” He added.

Djokovic enjoys a great deal of popularity in Serbia and throughout most of the Balkans, where he routinely makes public appearances and plays exhibition matches between his hectic international schedule.