Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv

At least two explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning after air raid sirens went off.

The explosions happened at around 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT), said the BBC’s Paul Adams, who is in the city.

One of them sounded close to the city centre.

It comes a week after the capital was hit by several Russian missiles at rush hour, in a nationwide attack that left 19 dead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes last week were in retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea, which he blamed on Ukraine.

It was the first time during the war that the centre of Kyiv had been directly targeted.

Earlier this week, Mr Putin said there was no need for more large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

Most designated targets had been hit, he said, adding that it was not his aim to destroy the country.